Two-story house turns into a fireball in huge fire

According to the information obtained, a fire broke out in the two-storey house for an unknown reason. The house turned into a fireball in a short time.

Published 04.03.2023 18:33
A two-storey house in the Hendek district of Sakarya, Türkiye turned into a fireball. The house became unusable after the fire was extinguished by firefighters.
