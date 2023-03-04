Two-story house turns into a fireball in huge fire

A two-storey house in the Hendek district of Sakarya, Türkiye turned into a fireball. The house became unusable after the fire was extinguished by firefighters. According to the information obtained, a fire broke out in the two-storey house for an unknown reason. The house turned into a fireball in a short time. Firefighters were dispatched to the area upon notification of the situation. The fire was brought under control and extinguished by the teams that reached the address. As the house became unusable as a result of the fire, an investigation was initiated.