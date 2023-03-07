 Contact Us

Turks look to history and foresee rebirth of ancient Antakya from earthquake ruins

''The rubble in this area is not only made up of concrete piles, rocks and roof tiles - the culture of Hatay lies underneath. What we learn from our elders is that Hatay witnessed seven earthquakes in its history but it was reborn from its ashes. We believe that Hatay will be reborn from its ashes again,'' Abdurrahman Kurdo -- a business student and the manager of a hotel near the destroyed Antioch Greek Orthodox Church -- said in a statement.

Reuters / Turkey
Published 07.03.2023 15:05
Remnants of ancient Abrahamic history were destroyed when an earthquake flattened much of Antakya in southern Türkiye last month, but many hope the city can rise from the rubble as it has done over centuries of disasters and conquests.
