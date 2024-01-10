 Contact Us

Türkiye's Togg releases its new sedan model at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

The Togg T10F fastback model made its debut on the global stage during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, U.S.

Published 10.01.2024 00:52
Türkiye's electric car brand Togg released its new sedan model at the major consumer electronics and IT fair CES 2024 in Las Vegas, U.S.
