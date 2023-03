Türkiye’s Togg receives over 7,700 pre-orders for T10X model electric car in first 4 hours

"More than a thank you... In the first 4 hours of the pre-order process, which will continue until March 27, 7,734 of our users ordered Togg T10X. Thank you for your trust in us. This is our pride," Togg said on Twitter.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 17.03.2023 11:28





