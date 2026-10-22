 Contact Us

Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace

The historic Darphane-i Amire building complex, located in the first courtyard of Topkapı Palace, will be opened to visitors with 5 specialized museums after restoration and repurposing efforts. Over 10,000 artifacts from different periods will be presented to visitors under the titles of "porcelain, calligraphy, weaponry, maps, and industrial history."

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 10.22.2026 04:51 PM
Updated 10.22.2026 04:55 PM
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace

Yasin Yıldız, Head of the National Palaces Administration, stated that Darphane-i Amire is an important group of structures for "Türkiye's" historical and cultural heritage.

  • 2
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace

Yıldız stated that the structures in the garden of Topkapı Palace hosted the money-minting activities of the Ottoman Empire, and that the complex spreads over an area of 17 acres and consists of 17 buildings.

  • 3
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 4
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 5
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 6
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 7
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 8
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 9
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 10
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 11
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 12
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 13
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 14
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
  • 15
  • 15
Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
Berlin adorned in autumn colors
Naming in Islam: What names are recommended, prohibited and discouraged
Abdul Qadir al-Jilani: The life, teachings and legacy of the founder of the Qadiriyya Sufi order
World's oldest known living tree spotted in California
Dried tomato production expands in Malatya