Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace
The historic Darphane-i Amire building complex, located in the first courtyard of Topkapı Palace, will be opened to visitors with 5 specialized museums after restoration and repurposing efforts. Over 10,000 artifacts from different periods will be presented to visitors under the titles of "porcelain, calligraphy, weaponry, maps, and industrial history."
Agencies and A News / Life
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Published 10.22.2026 04:51 PM
Updated 10.22.2026 04:55 PM