Thousands of artifacts to meet visitors at Topkapı Palace

The historic Darphane-i Amire building complex, located in the first courtyard of Topkapı Palace, will be opened to visitors with 5 specialized museums after restoration and repurposing efforts. Over 10,000 artifacts from different periods will be presented to visitors under the titles of "porcelain, calligraphy, weaponry, maps, and industrial history."

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