Türkiye's TAI to establish world's 5th largest RCS testing facility

"The RCS testing facility, which we will start to build in the near future, will be one of the most advanced facilities in the world with the technology it contains. We will carry out another important test for our MMU platform in our country with national resources." Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) head Temel Kotil said.

Daily Sabah / Turkey Published 03.08.2022 13:30





