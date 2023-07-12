Türkiye’s second largest lake turns pink

Salt Lake , which is the second-largest lake in Türkiye, has turned pink due to the presence of algae and bacteria in the water. The lake located within the borders of Aksaray, Konya, and Ankara, has turned pink becouse of the algae and bacteria it contains. Every year, Salt Lake attracts a significant number of domestic and foreign tourists. During the hot summer months when the temperature and salinity increase, the algae in the lake produce colored substances to protect themselves from the harmful rays of the sun. The excessive growth of bacteria in the lake causes its color to turn pink or red. After the summer months, the decrease in temperature and the arrival of rain cause the lake to return to its white color. Salt Lake, with its unique and picturesque pink hue, becomes a popular destination for passersby as well.