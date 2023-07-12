 Contact Us

Türkiye’s second largest lake turns pink

The lake located within the borders of Aksaray, Konya, and Ankara, and being the second-largest lake in Türkye, has turned pink due to the algae and bacteria it contains.

12.07.2023
Salt Lake , which is the second-largest lake in Türkiye, has turned pink due to the presence of algae and bacteria in the water.
