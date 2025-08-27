Türkiyes new UAV-missile combo has no example

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar recently drew attention to one of these strategic products, stating, 'A munition that is approximately four times faster than the speed of sound and can reach 100,000 feet is launched from the TB-3. Only we have this technology in the world.' The product Bayraktar is referring to is the ROKETSAN-designed air-to-ground ballistic supersonic missile, the İHA-122. Türkiye recently developed versions of its land-launched TRG missiles to be fired from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), achieving a significant capability. The İHA-122, a product of the strategic collaboration between ROKETSAN and Baykar, can strike its target at supersonic speeds. Despite its high speed, the missile has extremely sharp maneuverability and can successfully evade advanced air defense systems. The missile achieves a sub-meter level of accuracy with its sensitive guidance kit. With its low cost and rapid production, this munition creates a very powerful multiplier effect and is considered a highly strategic asset because it gives Ankara the ability to make moves 'beyond the line of sight.' The İHA-122 is also called an 'air-launched ballistic missile' in the industry. The number of countries in the world with this capability is very small. When it comes to countries that can do this with a combat UAV (SİHA), Türkiye stands alone in the lead. Because these missiles have such high speed, they are detected very late by enemy air defense systems. By the time they are detected, it's already too late. In today's terms, the number of countries that have an air defense system capable of stopping the İHA-230 or İHA-122 can be counted on one hand.