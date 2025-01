Türkiye's museums and archaeological sites, which connect the traces of the past with the present, were flooded with visitors in 2024. These places, each serving as an open-air classroom and cultural treasure, took history and art enthusiasts on a journey through time, while their captivating atmospheres left lasting memories. The 210 museums and 143 archaeological sites under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism attracted attention throughout the year, not only for their rich collections but also for their educational and inspiring qualities. From archaeological sites showcasing the grandeur of the ancient world to museums housing unique works of art, these locations offered visitors an unforgettable experience. Millions of people, eager to connect with the past and witness cultural riches, found themselves in Türkiye's exceptional heritage in 2024.