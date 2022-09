Türkiye’s massive tech event Teknofest draws 900,000 visitors

Attracted 900,000 visitors, the Teknofest event, in the Black Sea city of Samsun, featured technology competitions in more than 40 different categories including semiconductors, UAVs, satellites, rockets, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 06.09.2022





