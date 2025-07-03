Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views

The railway bridge built over the Euphrates River between Battalgazi district of Malatya and Baskil district of Elazığ is Türkiye's longest bridge, with a length of 2,030 meters. Opened in 1986, the bridge is used not only by freight trains but also by passenger trains such as the South Kurtalan Express. Trains crossing the Euphrates at sunset offer beautiful views for passengers and photography enthusiasts.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 03.07.2025 15:26 Share This Album





Subscribe