 Contact Us

Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views

The railway bridge built over the Euphrates River between Battalgazi district of Malatya and Baskil district of Elazığ is Türkiye's longest bridge, with a length of 2,030 meters. Opened in 1986, the bridge is used not only by freight trains but also by passenger trains such as the South Kurtalan Express. Trains crossing the Euphrates at sunset offer beautiful views for passengers and photography enthusiasts.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 03.07.2025 15:26
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views

The railway bridge built over the Euphrates River between Battalgazi district of Malatya and Baskil district of Elazığ is Türkiye's longest bridge, with a length of 2,030 meters.

  • 2
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views

Opened in 1986, the bridge is used not only by freight trains but also by passenger trains such as the South Kurtalan Express.

  • 3
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views

Trains crossing the Euphrates at sunset offer beautiful views for passengers and photography enthusiasts.

  • 4
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 5
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 6
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 7
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 8
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 9
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 10
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 11
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
  • 12
  • 12
Türkiye’s longest railway bridge over euphrates offers stunning sunset views
Göbeklitepe: The "Zero Point of History" elevates regional tourism
Gaziantep’s tradition of dried peppers
The İshak Pasha Palace in Ağrı hosts traditional Turkish arts
French street artist Ememem covers the "wounds of cities" with mosaics
Oleanders create beautiful scenes in Antalya