Türkiye's Erdoğan addresses citizens at the capital after election victory

According to the unofficial results of the Presidential 2nd round of voting, after the Presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, won the election, thousands of citizens took to the streets. The President has adressed the citizens in the capital after the victory.

Published 28.05.2023 23:58





