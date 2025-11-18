Türkiye’s defense industry surges, raising concerns in Greece

The Greek media highlighted that Ankara has increased its defense product exports, stating: "Türkiye's arms exports have surpassed 7.1 billion dollars to 111 countries, and the goal is to exceed 10 billion dollars in the coming years."

The report also underlined that Türkiye has long been prepared to play a role in Europe's defense architecture, positioning Ankara as a key actor capable of addressing Europe's renewed need for armaments.