Türkiye’s defense industry surges, raising concerns in Greece

Türkiye's significant leap in the defense industry has caused concern in Greece. The Greek media reported that Türkiye has not only expanded its national defense capabilities but also set export records, becoming a critical player on the international stage. The commentary highlighting Athens' lag in response to this rise drew particular attention. Türkiye's growing defense industry continues to worry Greece. The Greek news site in.gr, in a headline titled 'Türkiye Accelerates in Defense Industry Exports', reported that Ankara has accelerated its investments in the defense sector in recent years, positioning this field both as a tool of foreign policy influence and as a major source of revenue. The Greek outlet emphasized that Türkiye has leveraged its position within NATO to effectively develop its national defense industry, a development that is worrying for Athens. The report stressed that Türkiye's defense industry is in a league of its own compared to Greece. The news site also noted that Türkiye not only produces indigenous weapons but also sets export records. According to the report, investment in Türkiye's defense sector serves both as a tool to increase its international influence and as an important source of revenue. The Greek media highlighted that Ankara has increased its defense product exports, stating: 'Türkiye's arms exports have surpassed 7.1 billion dollars to 111 countries, and the goal is to exceed 10 billion dollars in the coming years.' The report also underlined that Türkiye has long been prepared to play a role in Europe's defense architecture, positioning Ankara as a key actor capable of addressing Europe's renewed need for armaments. According to the Greek outlet, Türkiye is a reliable and stable partner in developing and producing systems with European Union (EU) companies. The news concluded by noting that, in response to Türkiye's rising defense industry, Athens is preparing steps to make up for the areas where it has fallen behind.