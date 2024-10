Türkiye's defense industry showcases innovations at SAHA EXPO 2024

Advanced technologies from Türkiye's defense industry, including drones and missile systems, are being showcased at the SAHA EXPO in Istanbul, running from October 22-26. The event features participation from 1,478 companies across 120 countries, highlighting innovations in defense, aerospace, and security.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 23.10.2024 12:26





