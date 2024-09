Türkiye's Antalya hotels protect sea turtle nests with new measures

In Antalya, hotels in the Kundu and Lara tourism areas are actively protecting turtle nests with the help of the Ecological Research Association (EKAD) volunteers. Over the past 26 years, the "Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection Project" has safeguarded nests on the 30-kilometer Belek coastline, with hotels now enhancing their efforts by restricting light and beach equipment to protect nesting sites.

A News / Turkey Published 12.09.2024 16:30 Share This Album





Subscribe