Türkiye wins gold at women’s U-18 Ice Hockey World Championship

Türkiye secured the gold medal in the Women's Under-18 Ice Hockey World Championship 2nd Tier Group B, defeating Iceland 2-0 in their final match. With a perfect record, they earned promotion to Group A and celebrated their victory with fans and family.

