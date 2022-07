Türkiye unveils books on Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque ahead of 2nd anniversary of reopening

Penning the preface of the book on architectural features of the iconic monument, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan touched on the historic importance of the opening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, saying: "The conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque is a dream come true not only for the Turkish nation but for all Muslims worldwide."

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 23.07.2022





