Türkiye unveils $30B black sea gas discovery

Türkiye's energy journey has entered a new chapter. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the discovery of a new 75 billion cubic meter natural gas reserve at the Göktepe-3 well in the Black Sea. Experts highlight that the existing infrastructure in the region will allow this gas to be brought into the economy at a significantly lower cost.

Targeting one of the budget's largest long-term burdens—energy expenditures—Türkiye continues its push for domestic and national production, marking one of the most significant discoveries in the Republic's history.