Türkiye unveils $30B black sea gas discovery

Türkiye announces a major natural gas discovery worth $30 billion in the Black Sea. Existing infrastructure will allow rapid and low-cost integration into the economy.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 20.05.2025 16:21
Türkiye's energy journey has entered a new chapter. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the discovery of a new 75 billion cubic meter natural gas reserve at the Göktepe-3 well in the Black Sea. Experts highlight that the existing infrastructure in the region will allow this gas to be brought into the economy at a significantly lower cost.

Targeting one of the budget's largest long-term burdens—energy expenditures—Türkiye continues its push for domestic and national production, marking one of the most significant discoveries in the Republic's history.

On March 27, 2025, President Erdoğan shared the news that the drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han had made the find after roughly 49 days of exploration at Göktepe-3. This newly discovered reserve could supply the energy needs of all households in Türkiye for approximately 3.5 years and is currently valued at around $30 billion.

Though Türkiye has made important discoveries in previous years, experts stress that this one stands apart—and could lead to substantial strategic gains.

EFFECTIVE ENERGY STRATEGY PAYING OFF

Boğaziçi University Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Gürkan Kumbaroğlu, one of Türkiye's leading energy experts and a well-known figure in global energy circles, points to Türkiye's broad energy strategy in recent years. He notes major investments across nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, geothermal, solar, oil, and natural gas sectors.

"MUCH LOWER COST TO MONETIZE"

Prof. Kumbaroğlu explains why the gas found at Göktepe-3 is especially valuable:

"When evaluated alongside previous discoveries in the same field, this new find holds exceptional importance. Since the necessary infrastructure in the region already exists, the marginal cost of bringing this gas to market is very low.

If this had been discovered in a new field, it would have required substantial investment in pipelines and processing facilities. But for the Sakarya gas field, that infrastructure is already in place.

So, the economic contribution of this $30 billion find will be greater than previous discoveries due to its much lower development cost."

GLOBAL FOCUS TURNS TO ANTALYA ENERGY SUMMIT

Prof. Kumbaroğlu also emphasized that this discovery strengthens Türkiye's goal of reducing energy dependency and supports its drive for energy independence.

He added that Ankara's moves are being closely watched around the world—especially ahead of the upcoming energy summit in Antalya.

