Türkiye to celebrate August 30 Victory Day with nationwide ceremonies and events

Türkiye will celebrate August 30 Victory Day with events nationwide, starting with President Erdoğan's visit to Anıtkabir at 10:30 AM, followed by a reception and parade in Ankara. The day's festivities will include a graduation ceremony, concerts, and a special program at the Presidential Complex, with celebrations extending to all 81 provinces.

