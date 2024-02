Türkiye to build domestic aircraft carrier

Türkiye is adding another stride to its advancements in the defense industry. It has been officially announced that activities have started for the new indigenous and national aircraft carrier following the TCG Anadolu. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had frequently announced in his previous statements, 'We will increase the number of our aircraft carriers to 2,' announcing the good news.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 17.02.2024 01:55 Share This Album





Subscribe