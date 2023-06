Türkiye to become energy exporter with new oil reserves

Türkiye's new oil discovery in the country's southeastern region of Gabar is estimated to increase the country's overall hydrocarbon production from 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 180,000 bpd, with an estimated yearly financial contribution of around $2.9 billion.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 22.06.2023 22:58





