Türkiye test-fires ballistic missile ''Tayfun'' over Black Sea, report says

The echoes of the test shot image of Türkiye's first 'short-range ballistic missile' Tayfun continue.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 20.10.2022 09:41
Türkiye has test-fired a locally developed short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea, state broadcaster TRT reported on Tuesday.
