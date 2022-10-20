Türkiye test-fires ballistic missile ''Tayfun'' over Black Sea, report says

Türkiye has test-fired a locally developed short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea, state broadcaster TRT reported on Tuesday. The missile was fired from a platfrom at an airpot in the Black Sea coastal town of Rize at 6:50 am (0330 GMT), private news agency Demirören reported. The missile, dubbed 'Tayfun,' flew 561 kilometres to hit a target off the coastal city of Sinop, according to a Demirören footage, also shared by local media. That means double the range of the country's previously known domestic missile 'Bora.' Türkiye has in recent years ramped up efforts to build its own defence products and has various projects under way from an indigenous battle tank to an unmanned fighter jet. Pointing to the fact that the Turkish Armed Forces does not have a missile equivalent to Tayfun, experts are of the opinion that Ankara's attainment of such a capability by its own means will directly change the balance in the field. 'An SRBM-class missile is strategically important for our deterrence, especially in our Western and Eastern regions. 'Greece, Syria and a significant part of Iran will be within the scope of Tayfun.' an expert said. ''Almost all of the countries in our region, with the exception of Iran, are dependent on abroad for such missiles. We developed it entirely with our own means. This is a very valuable distinction.' he added.