Türkiye, Pakistan celebrate diplomatic relations at cultural night in Turkish capital

"We organized this cultural night to show you how proud we are to celebrate the excellent level of bilateral relations. Pakistan has always had a special place in the hearts and minds of our nation, and we know that Türkiye has a unique place in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani brothers and sisters," Ali Şahin, a member of the Turkish parliament and former deputy minister of the European Union, said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 22.12.2022 12:32
Türkiye and Pakistan celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries Wednesday through a cultural night held in Ankara.
