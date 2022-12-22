Türkiye, Pakistan celebrate diplomatic relations at cultural night in Turkish capital

"We organized this cultural night to show you how proud we are to celebrate the excellent level of bilateral relations. Pakistan has always had a special place in the hearts and minds of our nation, and we know that Türkiye has a unique place in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani brothers and sisters," Ali Şahin, a member of the Turkish parliament and former deputy minister of the European Union, said in a statement.