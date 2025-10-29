 Contact Us

Türkiye marks 102nd Republic Day with nationwide celebrations

Throughout the day, Turkish flags flutter from homes, workplaces, and public spaces - a hallmark of Republic Day celebrations in Türkiye.

Türkiye's 102nd Republic Day on Oct. 29 is marked on Wednesday with official ceremonies and public celebrations across the country, with the spotlight on the capital Ankara.

Throughout the day, Turkish flags flutter from homes, workplaces, and public spaces — a hallmark of Republic Day celebrations in Türkiye.

Schools hold ceremonies, the neighborhoods host concerts, and families gather to mark the occasion in informal settings. In major cities, celebrations are set to continue through parades and fireworks later in the evening.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Atatürk officially declared the nation's name and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly then voted unanimously to make Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, the country's first president.

Türkiye has since celebrated Republic Day every Oct. 29, one of the most important annual commemorations in the country.

