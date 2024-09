Türkiye leads global ranking in unmanned aerial vehicles

Türkiye has reached a leadership position in the global market in the military UAV field with its proven performance and rapid delivery capabilities. The Bayraktar TB2 and Anka platforms, known for their cost-effectiveness and flexibility, have become the preferred choice for many countries. Experts highlight Türkiye's technological superiority as well as its on-field experience.

