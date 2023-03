Türkiye develops new 'Azab' kamikaze drone

Türkiye's Robit Technology developed a multipurpose kamikaze drone 'Azab' with delta-winged structure and performed flight tests. With a long-range and high-use load bearing capacity, detonation tests are planned to be performed soon.

