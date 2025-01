Türkiye develops advanced counter-drone system TRAKON

Türkiye's defense industry has developed a new Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), TRAKON, equipped with CANiK M2 QCB heavy machine guns. Successfully tested, the system neutralizes various drone threats, enhancing defense capabilities for land and sea missions with advanced features like radar integration and automatic target tracking.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 20.01.2025 13:16





