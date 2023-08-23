 Contact Us

Türkiye continues battle against wildfire in western province

"The efforts to fight the fire in Çanakkale continue uninterrupted," Turkish Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 23.08.2023 11:48
Efforts to fight a raging wildfire in Türkiye's west are ongoing, the country's interior minister said Wednesday.
