Explaining the dedication of the team, Teker said:

"The patterns on the puşide were stylized from the border designs of the bath basin in the Niksar Grand Bath. The eight-person team completed it by working on 15 centimeters per day. It is entirely hand-embroidered using the Dival technique, a type of embroidery that looks different on the front and back. This cover is created by inserting each stitch one by one, making it highly valuable. It is truly a masterpiece that will find its rightful place."