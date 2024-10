Turkish stars dazzle İzmir with rehearsal ahead of Republic Day celebrations

The Turkish Stars dazzled spectators with a thrilling rehearsal flight in İzmir's Gündoğdu Square ahead of the October 29 Republic Day celebrations. Their spectacular performance, marking the 101st anniversary of the Republic, is set to take place on Tuesday at 5:30 PM, promising an unforgettable aerial display.

