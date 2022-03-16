 Contact Us

Turkish school teacher opens door to 11 Ukrainians fleeing war

A retired school teacher in the southern Turkish province of Adana is hosting 10 Ukrainians who have fled their country amid the Russian war.

A retired schoolteacher in the southern Turkish province of Adana is hosting 10 Ukrainians who have fled their country amid the Russian war. Mehmet Elibal, a Turkish-origin Ukrainian living in the Konotop city, near the Russian border, contacted Turkish authorities and waited for the humanitarian corridor to open, as he desperately wanted to return to Turkey.
