Turkish rowing team celebrates Victory Day with giant flag on Meriç river

The Turkish Rowing National Team celebrated August 30 Victory Day by displaying a 50-meter Turkish flag on the Meriç River. Coach Sonat Doğan highlighted the team's dual focus on the upcoming U23 European Rowing Championships and honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's legacy.

A News / Turkey Published 30.08.2024 10:44





