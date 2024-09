Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Egyptian leader Sisi in Ankara visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Ankara on Wednesday. The leaders held discussions at Esenboğa Airport before proceeding to the Presidential Complex, where they were greeted with a ceremonial 21-gun salute and national anthems.

Published 04.09.2024 15:45





