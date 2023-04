Defense Industry President Ismail Demir stated the following in his statements: Our National Combat Aircraft (NCA) is a well-known fifth generation fighter aircraft. There are only four countries in the world that make a fifth generation fighter jet. We are fifth. While there are four countries that are very ambitious and we are the fifth, three countries have made hundreds of planes for years. Korea was engaged in this business, they have reached a certain stage, but when you look at our history, it is a great job to enter such an ambitious project. Of course, the expectations of the public have also increased considerably regarding the developments regarding our aircraft.