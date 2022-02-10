 Contact Us

Turkish lake study puts ancient Mars in the spotlight

A research study of the microbial ecology of a unique and perhaps Martian-like lake in southwestern Turkiye has been completed.

Published 10.02.2022 16:31
The study, carried out by scientists of the Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and Istanbul Technical University, seeks to compare the lake's ecology from data from Mars gathered by NASA.
