Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan showcases traditional dowry culture at New York event

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan showcased the tradition of Turkish dowries at the "Bridal Treasures" event in New York during the UN General Assembly. Highlighting their cultural significance, she emphasized how dowry items express women's emotions and symbolize social unity, with notable attendees from various countries.

Published 24.09.2024 10:46





