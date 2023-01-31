 Contact Us

Turkish firm develops helicopter securing system

The system was designed in line with the feedback of ship staff, aircraft pilots and shipyard maintenance and repair teams.

Anadolu Agency
31.01.2023
A Turkish firm using domestic resources has developed a Helicopter Securing and Transfer System, which is the subject of an embargo.
