Turkish dramas captivate Hispanic audiences

In countries including Brazil, considered the birthplace of telenovelas, characters named Zeynep, Elif and Omer have come to replace names such as Maribel, Esmeralda and Victor Manuel. MIlagros Perez, a 60-year-old Cuban, has declared herself a "fan" of the Turkish drama genre. She says she watches at least one episode every day but sometimes binge-watches an entire series.

Published 31.05.2021 10:57





