Turkish defense giant ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on Tuesday said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.

Published 18.05.2021 16:12
