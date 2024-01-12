Turkish combat drone to soar skies for new missions

The Aksungur, a Turkish-made combat drone developed by TAI, is set for domestic and international missions. Specializing in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the drone has over 20,000 flight hours, integrated into the Turkish Naval Forces, and is equipped with new capabilities. With the TEI-PD170 engine, it aims to join the Turkish defense industry in 2024, contributing to reconnaissance, attack missions, and ammunition logistics in diverse weather conditions.