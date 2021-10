Turkish citizens take to streets to commemorate 98th anniversary of Republic Day

Thousands of Turkish citizens poured into the streets on Friday to celebrate the 98th anniversary of Republic Day. "As members of a heroic nation with a glorious past that is full of victories, we are determined to meet the republic with its 2023 goals," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

Published 29.10.2021 12:18





