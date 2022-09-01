 Contact Us

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone being exported to 24 countries

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, the drone manufacturer, told Anadolu Agency the share of exports in the company's revenue for this year has reached 98%.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 01.09.2022 13:17
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
The number of countries where Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported to has risen to 24.
Kızılelma drones to stand out with low detectability: Baykar
Turkish gun maker introduces products at TEKNOFEST KARADENİZ
'Cloud sea' in Karadağ Plateau, Trabzon fascinates visitors
'Bayraktar Kızılelma' unmanned aircraft makes debut at TEKNOFEST Karadeniz
Amazing images from largest underground structures of Hagia Sophia