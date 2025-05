Turkish Air Force teams rehearse for May 19th show in Samsun

Ahead of the May 19th celebrations, the Turkish Air Force's aerobatic teams, ''Türk Yıldızları'' and ''SOLOTÜRK'', conducted a rehearsal flight in Samsun. They will perform a demonstration flight at 16:00 on May 19th at Doğupark Beach.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 17.05.2025 12:03





