 Contact Us

Turkish actor Kenan Işık passes away at 76

A well known and highly respected actor and TV presenter Kenan Işık, who had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in 2014, passed away at 76. He had been in a coma for 10 years.

Published 29.07.2024 15:47
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
Turkish actor Kenan Işık passes away at 76
Born in 1947, Kenan Işık had always been involved in theater ever since his childhood. He became a professional theater actor at the age of 17.
Turkish athletes to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics
Türkiye unveils HIT-30 Program to boost high-tech investments
KIZILELMA revamped: More agile, more powerful
Türkiye's light attack jet Hürjet reaches speed of Mach 0.9
Bright light cluster observed in many provinces of Türkiye