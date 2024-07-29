Turkish actor Kenan Işık passes away at 76

Born in 1947, Kenan Işık had always been involved in theater ever since his childhood. He became a professional theater actor at the age of 17. After having graduated from Gazi University, he became an actor in the Turkish State Theaters in 1973. He worked as an actor, a director, and a playwright there for a long period of time. He has written and played in countless plays. He was also a voice actor. He was awarded more than 30 awards as an actor, voice actor, and director. He did research on theater studies in Germany, USA, and Poland. He worked as an instructor at a private university between 2002-2005. He was the host of the highly popular game show 'Kim Milyoner Olmak İster?' (Turkish version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?') Prominent figures such as the Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, and Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy sent their condolences to Işık's family and relatives, honoring him as a master in his field.'