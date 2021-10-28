Turkish Armed Forces showcased its fire power during the 'Fire at Will' operation destroying the targets by using a variety of weapons including the ones that were manufactured with national resources. Several generals including the Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar participated in the event and Serbian Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Nebojsa Stefanoviç who was visiting Turkey as the guest of Minister Akar also watched the operation. In total of 885 personnel from Military Command and Special Forces joined the event in which it was intended to create a deterrance showing the fire force of the Turkish Armed Forces and to advance the fire support between different forces. The operation, carried through under the banner of 'Power of the Fire', hosted ATAK raid helicopters, 42 weapon and weapon systems and F-4 warplanes. The event started with gunshots of the domestically manufactured infantry rifle that are actively used in various operations including Pençe-Kaplan and Pençe-Yıldırım, and it was followed by sniper firings that hit several targets. After the sniper targettings that were realized with the 'One shot, one hit' slogan, machine guns played their role, in which targets were succesfully demolished. Later on, during the operation other kinds of showcases like anti-aircrafts, Sarp weapon systems [one of the armoured vehicles and launchers] sparked interest among followers of the event. The spot-on targetings from Kornet-E missiles between other homemade missiles and F-4 dive shootings were also among the highlights of the operation. The event ended following Hulusi Akar's speech and an award ceremony for the successful personnel.