Turkey's locally-made defense weapons showcased during military drill

Turkey's locally-made military weapons attracted the attention of the viewers after being showcased during a military drill that took place on Thursday.

Published 28.10.2021 14:43
Turkish Armed Forces showcased its fire power during the "Fire at Will" operation destroying the targets by using a variety of weapons including the ones that were manufactured with national resources.
