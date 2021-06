Turkey's locally-made armed drones reshaping regional power balance by transforming warfare

The performance of Turkish UCAVs in Syria, Libya, and Karabakh brought new questions to the military field. One of the most significant advantages of the UCAVs was preventing loss of life, being unmanned systems. They were also economical in comparison to most military systems. On the other hand, UAVs had an important function in gathering intelligence.

