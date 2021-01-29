The Çukurova Delta in Turkey's southern Adana province continues to host various bird species in the winter. The Delta is a region where bird migration routes intersect and an important stopover for many bird species to rest and refuel before continuing their journey. The Çukurova Delta in Turkey's southern Adana province continues to host various bird species in the winter. The Delta is a region where bird migration routes intersect and an important stopover for many bird species to rest and refuel before continuing their journey. The Akyatan, Ağyatan, Tuzla and Yumurtalık lagoons in the delta are among the important habitats of water birds. The delta hosts many bird species including flamingos, gray herons, curlews, red-breasted mergansers, spoonbills, common terns and pied kingfishers, two thirds of which migrate from Northern Europe. Migrant birds come in November-December to stay in Çukurova due to its warm temperatures in the winter and leave at the end of February. They are counted by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and the Nature Research Association. Some 175,802 water birds from 44 species have been identified in the region in the mid-winter census conducted by the Nature Research Association simultaneously with all European countries on behalf of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.