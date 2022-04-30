 Contact Us

Turkey restores 2 historical churches damaged by PKK terrorists

Restoration of two historical churches in southeastern Turkey, which were damaged by the PKK terror group in 2015, has been completed.

Published 30.04.2022 10:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Restoration of two historical churches in southeastern Turkey, which were damaged by the PKK terror group in 2015, has been completed.
Ceremony held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings
Ukrainian orphans share joy of children's day in Turkey
Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children's Day
Artifacts unearthed from Kültepe archaeological site to go on display
Istanbulite worshippers flock to Hagia Sophia mosque to perform the first Tarawih prayers of Ramadan