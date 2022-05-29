Turkey commemorates 569th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

The Ottoman Army started an offensive in the early hours of May 29 in 1453. The Ottomans carried out the last assault in three waves. During the first two hours, Bashi-bazouks attacked the walls, and soon after Anatolian troops replaced them. Finally, janissaries-the backbone of the army-stepped in. Finally, in the morning, the Ottoman soldiers managed to enter through the Kerkoporta door and erected the Ottoman flag on the bastion above the door. Turkey on Sunday is commemorating the 569th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, hailing it as the momentous start of a new era. Istanbul, a cosmopolitan city, was besieged 28 times throughout history before its conquest in 1453 by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II.

