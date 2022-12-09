TRT World Forum 2022, Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities & Opportunities

TRT World Forum 2022, which unites leaders, commenced in Istanbul with the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities". The first day of TRT World Forum hosts H.E. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, TRT Chairman of the Board Ahmet Albayrak, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, academics, journalists, policymakers and non-governmental organisations from all over the world.