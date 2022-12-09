 Contact Us

TRT World Forum 2022, Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities & Opportunities

TRT World Forum 2022, which unites leaders, commenced in Istanbul with the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities". The first day of TRT World Forum hosts H.E. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, TRT Chairman of the Board Ahmet Albayrak, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, academics, journalists, policymakers and non-governmental organisations from all over the world.

A News / Turkey
Published 09.12.2022 18:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
TRT World Forum 2022, which unites leaders, commenced in Istanbul with the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities". The first day of TRT World Forum hosts H.E. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, TRT Chairman of the Board Ahmet Albayrak, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, academics, journalists, policymakers and non-governmental organisations from all over the world.
"Hajj Gates" of Türkiye's Şanlıurfa
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders hail joint military drill as unity mark
Recent oil discovery might be 'one of the biggest': Turkish Minister
Turkish coffee: Cultural cornerstone far exceeding the drink
Nearly 4M tourists visited Türkiye’s famed fairy-tale land Cappadocia so far this year